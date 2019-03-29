The Holmen Area Historical Society will host an evening of historic research conducted by local young historians.
Four Holmen Middle School students will present their National History Day projects at the society’s April meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in Holmen Village Hall, 421 S. Main St. The program is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
Last fall, the eighth-graders began working on their projects based on the theme, “Tragedy and Triumph in History.” They presented their projects to judges Feb. 28 at the Holmen Middle School. The judging determined which projects went on to regional competition.
Lynne Valiquette, HAHS program coordinator, encourages those wanting to feel positive about the future to attend the meeting to experience the in-depth research conducted by the students regarding significant events and issues of the past.
“We at Holmen Area Historical Society are privileged to host this annual program,” Valiquette said. “How to dig into research, how to present in clear and compelling ways, as well as a heightened awareness of how history impacts our current experience will stay with these youngsters throughout their lives.”
Tyrus McCoy, Reid Tengblad and Drew Tengblad created a website on the Wisconsin Native American Spearfishing Controversy to educate viewers about the tragic discrimination experienced by Native Americans in Northern Wisconsin.
“Our project has to do with the Wisconsin Spearfishing Controversy during the 1980 and ‘90s,” according to the young researchers. “The majority of this took place in Northern Wisconsin at boat landings where violent clashes and protest took place. Many Native-Americans felt their rights were at risk.”
The three chose the topic because each has significant connections to this piece of Wisconsin history.
“One of our grandfathers was experiencing the racial slurs firsthand, while the other was a police officer protecting the Native-Americans as they fought through and overcame this tragedy,” according to McCoy and the Tengblads. “Native-American traditions should be valued because of the history and importance of them. They have been practiced by Native-Americans for hundreds and hundreds of years. They are almost like an art now because of the decreased area to practice these ways. If we don’t try and keep them, they could be gone forever.”
Doing her research on Frances Perkins and the Social Security Act, Anna Johnson created an individual performance to tell the story about the secretary of labor during the Franklin Roosevelt administration. Along with providing support for the country’s senior population, SSA established the unemployment benefits and the welfare system for Americans.
“I feel this was a good topic because this is a current act in our country, and many people talk about it without knowing much or researching it first,” Johnson said. “Many people also don’t know how bad the economy was before the SSA. Along with that, getting rid of it would surely do much more harm than good.”
Johnson found doing the research had its share of late-night study and stress.
“It was not easy, but I think that is what is great about it,” Johnson said. “As a whole, I learned time-management, research, performing skills and how to get work done quickly and efficiently. The things I have learned for NHD are going to be useful later in life for sure.”
More information about HAHS can also be found on the organization’s website at www.holmenhistory.weebly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.