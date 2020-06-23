Holmen studies policy about memorials

“It’s been there a long, long time,” Dunlap said. “I don’t know what the reason was to change something that wasn’t broke. It is what it is; we’ll make it better.”

The letter sent to parents stated, “While the district wants to support students and staff who are grieving a loss, memorials can be an ongoing reminder of a traumatic event and can be impossible for students to avoid when located on district property or included in school-wide events.”

Thirteen members of the Holmen community appeared in person to comment on the decision to eliminate the memorial wall. The individuals were alumni, students and former school district staff. More input was presented through letters submitted for consideration.

Several giving input asked why the wall was being eliminated when other memorials such as trees, benches and Empire Stadium were still allowed to stand.

One parent remarked she didn’t know about the wall and she felt her daughter’s photo qualified to be a part of the memorial.

Hancock admitted the action ended up hurting people in the community. At one time, she was seen dabbing at her eyes as a parent talked about her child.