If it doesn’t encounter any unexpected expenses next year, Holmen will be able to live within its proposed budget. But, the budget doesn’t have much wiggle room.
“The 2019 budget is especially challenging,” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said. “It’s a zero-balance budget. We were able to balance it and feel confident it’s safe.”
The Holmen Village Board held a public hearing on the proposed $6,745,713 budget Nov. 8 at village hall. With no residents speaking for or against the 2019 budget, the village board voted to pass the resolution to accept it without changes.
Holmen’s mill rate will be about $5.85 per $1,000 of valuation. Property owners will see an increase of about 20 cents per $1,000 for the village’s part of the tax bill.
“The entire increase is due to new and increased debt service for new roads, plow trucks, utility trucks and enhancements at area parks in addition to TIF investments for economic development,” Heinig said. “The increased tax base doesn’t translate to increased revenue. It’s a blessing to grow, but it makes it challenging to provide services.”
Holmen is one recipient of property tax revenues. Other entities appearing on property tax bills are La Crosse County, School District of Holmen and Western Technical College.
The state has set limits on how much municipalities can levy in property taxes, which Heinig says makes village operations increasingly difficult to meet residents’ needs. Adding to the situation, the state continues to place more mandates on municipalities.
The good news is the state has indicated it will be providing the village more transportation aid next year. The approximately $40,000 additional funds will be put into the village’s contingency fund. Heinig indicated the fund has been depleted and the aid will help to rebuild it.
Along with general operating expenses, village staff also provided information about costs for debt service and utility operations when the proposed budget was initially presented at a special Oct. 1 meeting.
The village is looking to begin construction to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant this year. The project will be paid for through user fees collected and put aside for the project.
Holmen’s tax incremental districts are beginning to repay the village for improvements made in the southern and northern areas of the village for commercial and residential developments.
“TIF #3 is already starting to pay for itself and it’s not done yet,” Heinig said. “TIF#2 is now making money and will start to repay water and sewer departments but we’ll still need $800,000 to build Schaller Boulevard.”
Currently an unimproved 4,000-foot roadway, Schaller Boulevard will provide access to the proposed Bluffview Business Park. The rezoning of the land for the business park received final approval during the regular village board meeting held the same night as the 2019 budget public hearing.
The 40-plus acre business park, located in TIF #2 north of Hwy, 35 and west of Hwy. 53, is being developed by Mathy Construction Co. for light industrial uses.
