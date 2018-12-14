Things just don’t last forever.
That’s the case with the Holmen’s old public library building. The building has been vacant since the village’s new public library opened last fall.
The Holmen Public Works Committee voted Dec. 6 to recommend the Holmen Village Board approve the quote of $38,500 submitted by Dave Rybold Excavating and Plumbing to demolish the State Street building. The company has until March 31, 2019, to take down the structure and remove the building materials.
The building materials were inspected for asbestos and according to Holmen Public Works Director Pete Mezera the amount found in the construction materials was below the levels that would require special handling. The concrete would need to be sent to a landfill.
The 6,000-square-foot building was constructed in the 1960s and initially housed a grocery store before becoming the village library in 1988.
At a special meeting held May 2017, HVB discussed options for the building which included selling it, redeveloping the site or renovating the building. If the building could be brought up to code at a reasonable cost, suggestions for uses included a senior/youth center.
A study determined bringing the building up to code would have cost more than $1.9 million; new construction of a similar structure would cost $2.4 million.
In addition to a mold problem, the building’s electrical system would need to be redone as would the restrooms. If no improvements are made to the building, it would still cost the village $8,000 a year to maintain. Because the maintenance of the building would be a financial drain, the village board voted at an Aug. 1 special meeting to direct village staff to proceed with having the building torn down.
There are no definite plans for the future use of the vacant lot, but it might be available as parking for the neighboring Main and State streets businesses until a development project is proposed.
