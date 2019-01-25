Some fundraiser turkeys got around Holmen during the past holiday season.
The Holmen Area Foundation held a turkey raffle before Christmas and drew the 50 winning tickets during the Onalaska/Holmen boys’ and girls’ basketball doubleheader in December.
“Park Bank graciously paid for the cost of the turkeys,” Przywojski said. “The best part of it all was the majority of the turkeys were ultimately donated to Bev Rott and her team at Holmen’s Hope.”
Holmen’s Hope holds a free monthly dinner for anyone in the Holmen area wanting a meal and enjoy fellowship.
The meal is held the last Tuesday of the month.
Since Christmas fell on the last Tuesday of December 2018, the team at Holmen’s Hope decided to hold the meal at the Holmen American Legion as usual. Rott estimates 70 people attended the meal that night.
At the meal, Holmen’s Hope held a drawing to give away the 21 turkeys donated by those who won them at the basketball game with all the turkeys going home with winning ticket holders.
“An anonymous donor stepped up and paid to have the meal catered,” Rott said. “Other donors provided pies and cookies. Fifty pies were donated by Auto Value Holmen and what wasn’t consumed was raffled as well.”
Another local charitable organization also benefited from the generosity of donors.
Because the meal organizers prepared for about 200 people to attend the meal, the donations resulted in a surplus of food, donated to the Salvation Army.
