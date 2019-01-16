While others are still paying off their holiday bills, Holmen’s departments are going shopping.
The major business of the Holmen Village Board’s at its meeting last week was to approve the purchases of a new squad car and equipment for the police department, a new plow truck for the public works department and a pressure washer for the parks and recreation department.
Village trustees approved the bid from Ewald Automotive Group dealership in Oconomowoc of a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD vehicle. A customer discount and other options put the sale price at $36,251.
To outfit the new squad, the village board also approved the purchase of equipment and installation for $12,115. Other features and destination charge brought the total purchase price to $48,366.
The police department should be taking delivery of the new squad in 90 or 120 days, which will replace a 2007 model when the 2019 squad is equipped and ready to roll.
The police department was also given the go-ahead to buy five cameras for its fleet as well as four tasers and a radar unit.
The village board followed the recommendation from the public works department to buy the new plow truck from DeBauche Truck and Diesel at $141,800. The DeBauche bid was the lowest of the three the village received from dealers. Delivery of the plow truck is anticipated to take 240 days.
The village has had to increase its fleet of snow plow trucks since becoming responsible for clearing snow from Holmen Drive and Main Street. The village assumed jurisdiction in 2016 of those sections of county roadways located within village limits.
The $4,900 pressure washer will be purchased from Heating & Cleaning Solutions of Onalaska. The pressure washer will be used to clean park maintenance equipment and facilities in the village.
All purchases are covered in this year’s budget.
