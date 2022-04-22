 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holmen Virtual Academy third quarter student of the month

The Holmen Virtual Academy selected the following student as its third quarter student of the month:

  • Gracie Buckholtz, child of Mallory and Trevor Pitsch and Michael Buckholtz
Gracie Buckholtz

Buckholtz
