Holmen's Hope begins serving lunch
Holmen’s Hope will distribute lunch Monday through Friday for those in need from July 1 through Aug. 21.

Delivery locations will be:

  • Creekside Trailer Park
  • Kingsfield Estates
  • Hidden Glen Apartments.

Delivery is scheduled between noon and 12:20 p.m.

Sanitizing procedures will be used before all food preparation and volunteers will wear gloves and masks.

Lunch will include a sandwich (peanut butter and jelly or cheese)’ juice box; banana; fruit snacks; cookie/granola bar.

Organizers stress this is not a continuation of the school lunch program.

