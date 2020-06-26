Holmen's Hope begins serving lunch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Holmen’s Hope will distribute lunch Monday through Friday for those in need from July 1 through Aug. 21.

Delivery locations will be:

Creekside Trailer Park

Kingsfield Estates

Hidden Glen Apartments.

Delivery is scheduled between noon and 12:20 p.m.

Sanitizing procedures will be used before all food preparation and volunteers will wear gloves and masks.

Lunch will include a sandwich (peanut butter and jelly or cheese)’ juice box; banana; fruit snacks; cookie/granola bar.

Organizers stress this is not a continuation of the school lunch program.

