Rolling billboards are spreading the message that the La Crosse area is a great place to visit. The promotion is a collaboration of Explore La Crosse and Hot Line Freight.
The West Salem-based trucking company is providing space on its trailers’ back panels to give motorists a glimpse of Coulee Region attractions.
With Hot Line Freight trucks and trailers hauling to Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and South Dakota as well as Wisconsin, motorists are enticed to “Explore La Crosse.”
The idea for the traveling billboards came about last year at a breakfast where Hot Line Freight Vice President of Operations Paul Burgmeier met with Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen.
Burgmeier mentioned there was space on his trailers for displaying photos promoting the area.
“I told him, ‘Hey, I got these (semi) trailers; we could put something on the back,’” Burgmeier said.
Chilsen passed the idea along to A. J. Frels, La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau director. Frels was on board with the idea and the casual suggestion grew legs – and wheels.
Burgmeier is providing the La Crosse tourism promotion space without charge.
“We just want to give back,” said Burgmeier, a self-proclaimed river rat. “We love this area. It’s good to promote this area.”
Freelance artist Cody Bartz was the designer for the project and Signarama (formerly Clearview Graphics) is placing the graphics on the trailers.
Glen Danielson, the new owner of the sign company, inherited the project when he bought the company in February.
“It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Danielson said. “We print them (graphics) and apply them to the right back door of the trailers.”
With about 250 trailers to embellish, the project is ongoing until all trailers extend an invitation to motorists to visit the La Crosse area.
In addition to its very low cost, moving advertisements are visible to motorists far longer than billboards, especially at speeds of 65 mph or higher.
