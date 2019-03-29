Many of the exotic sounding names of Wisconsin’s rivers and cities are actually home-grown.
Robert B. Taunt says the names grew out of attempts by European explorers to record the names native residents used to identify locations.
Taunt traced the evolution of the names of places — such as the state’s name and the cities of Oconomowoc, Manitowoc and Milwaukee — during his program presented at the Onalaska Area Historical Society’s March meeting.
While European immigrants tended to name places where they settled in the “new land” after places they knew in the “old land,” those who had been living in the territory for millennia gave names to places according to specific objects and animals found at sites.
Among those are Kenosha, the native name for the pike; Waukesha, the name for fox in Potawatomi; and Kewaunee, Ojibwa for prairie chicken.
Taunt says some difficulties arose because the Native-Americans didn’t have an “L” sound, and at the time, the French language didn’t have a “W” in its alphabet.
“A lot of the names morphed over the years,” Taunt said. “The French traders wrote down the names phonetically.”
That resulted in the early spelling of the state’s name by the French as “Ouiconsin.” When spoken, the “oui” letters were pronounced oo-wee. In addition, the First Nation’s peoples used the term to refer to the river running the length of the state and not the land located between the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River.
“The actual meaning of Wisconsin is not known,” said Taunt. “It had various definitions.”
The state’s northern tribes found their language roots in the Algonquin language. Wisconsin tribes such as the Ojibwa, Cree, Fox and Menomonee could generally converse using words in that mother tongue.
Tribes in the more southern part of the state such as the Ho-Chunk, formerly known as the Winnebago, spoke in a Siouan language.
Some of the meanings of place names didn’t hold up in translation.
“Whatever the natives called the Mississippi, the big river, it wasn’t the “Father of Waters” as the white explorers later claimed,” Taunt said.
Another instance where the French deviated from the native name was the term given to a game played on the plain where La Crosse now stands. A native name for lacrosse was “baggatway. The French called the game “la jeu de la crosse” or “the game of the stick. The Native stick used to play the game resembled a bishop’s crosier.”
In the French Roman Catholic Church, bishop’s crosiers were shafts topped with curled heads to resemble a shepherd’s crook that was carried by bishops to denote their authority as “shepherds of their flocks.
Some of the towns such as Oshkosh, Tomah and Mazomanie were named after chiefs or other notable Indians by European settlers.
“There was a love-hate relationship with the Indians,” Taunt said. “The record of treatment of Native-Americans in this country is a shame, and yet, why would you name your town after an Indian chief unless you had some reverence for the Indian?”
Some Indian place names had spiritual connotations as in the case of Sheboygan. Originally pronounced “kitche-boygan,” the term translated as “great pipe” and referred to the peace pipe.
“The smoke from the pipe was drawn into the person and then exhaled, vanishing like a prayer offered up to God,” Taunt said. “Natives very quickly understood the use of incense by priests of the French Catholic Church.”
Taunt’s presentation is one of the OAHS free programs held at the Onalaska Public Library. The society offers historical programs the third Tuesday of every month except during the summer and in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.