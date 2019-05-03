June Dairy Days in West Salem is providing the opportunity for individuals to honor someone special, either past or present, by dedicating an American Flag in their name during Flags of Honor 2019.
You can honor members of the military and community members by dedicating a flag in their honor for a minimum of $10 per flag.
Each flag will represent one individual being honored. Flags will be displayed in the Village Park and along Memorial Drive in West Salem from Friday, May 17, through Sunday May 19.
Reserve your flag at these West Salem locations by May 12:
- 3RT Networks – 103 Leonard St. S., West Salem
- Altra Federal Credit Union – 1400 Waterloo Ave, West Salem
- First National Bank – 975 Hwy. 16, West Salem
- American Legion Post 51 – 148 Leonard St. S., West Salem
Representatives from June Dairy Days will also have cards available at Hansen’s IGA in West Salem Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Details for a welcoming ceremony during the weekend will be announced soon.
