June Dairy Days set for June 5-7

Members of the executive board have been selected for June Dairy Days 2020.

President: Jeanne Bahr

Past President: Rita Schmitz

Treasurer: Karen DeSchepper

Vice President: Dawn Beal

Delegate at Large: Kaylee Fellom

Delegate at Large: Kate Kaiser

Delegate at Large: Duane Kneifl

Delegate at Large: Jessica Griffen

Secretary: Michelle Stello

Tamie Batzel, Jon Hetland, Roger Fish and Nancy Pradovic have stepped down this year, however they are continuing to help mentor all of the new team members in 2020.

The 2020 Festival is set for Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7.

This year’s theme is Cheese, Milk and Fun for 51 (it’s the the 51st year for the festival).

Bahr said the board is investigating some new events, including a softball tournament in the park and a tractor pull on main street after the parade.

The board is seeking volunteers to help set up and take down the park or help during the event. Check www.junedairydays.com or email at info@junedairydays.com

