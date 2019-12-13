June Dairy Days set for June 5-7

Members of the executive board have been selected for June Dairy Days 2020.
President: Jeanne Bahr
Past President: Rita Schmitz
Treasurer: Karen DeSchepper
Vice President: Dawn Beal
Delegate at Large: Kaylee Fellom
Delegate at Large: Kate Kaiser
Delegate at Large: Duane Kneifl
Delegate at Large: Jessica Griffen
Secretary: Michelle Stello
Tamie Batzel, Jon Hetland, Roger Fish and Nancy Pradovic have stepped down this year, however they are continuing to help mentor all of the new team members in 2020.
The 2020 Festival is set for Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7.
This year’s theme is Cheese, Milk and Fun for 51 (it’s the the 51st year for the festival).
Bahr said the board is investigating some new events, including a softball tournament in the park and a tractor pull on main street after the parade.
The board is seeking volunteers to help set up and take down the park or help during the event. Check www.junedairydays.com or email at info@junedairydays.com