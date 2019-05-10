There’s a new eye on the Mississippi River Flyway. Camera equipment set up on the river is capturing the migration of waterfowl and other wildlife activities with live video.
The Mississippi River Flyway Cam project was spearheaded by Raptor Resource Project member John Howe, a La Crescent, Minn., native.
Expanding on his experience setting up bird cams to record the lives of eagles, falcons and other birds of prey, Howe wanted to also record the activities of the other birds using the world-renowned migration route.
“We thought it would be neat to put a camera on an island to get more details about the migration of waterfowl and raptors that we see from our peregrine falcon cam on the bluff,” Howe said. “We wanted to do it for the shear enjoyment of hearing and seeing the wildlife up close.”
He started working on the idea to put video equipment on the Mississippi flyway about two and a half years ago. He approached the Upper Mississippi National Fish and Wildlife Refuge and the Brice Prairie Conservation Association about his idea; the support he received was positive.
Brice Prairie Conservation Association member Marc Schultz said the association had been discussing putting up a webcam on pool 7 for years.
“We were very happy when the Raptor Resource Center asked us to help install the new webcam,” Schultz said. “If people cannot get out on the river during migration or stop to observe with binoculars at an overlook, they can now; through the webcam, get a close-up experience of the river alive with migrating birds in spring and fall.
“The camera provides viewers a closeup of waterfowl in their migration habitat. Year round, the sunsets are gorgeous while the sights and sounds of native wildlife are amazing. In the winter the camera captures coyote, fox and other wildlife that move about on the ice and snow.”
Birds captured on the video include bald eagles, tundra swans, American white pelicans, sandhill cranes, Caspian terns, cormorants and many species of ducks, gulls and other waterfowl.
One of the major concerns of the project was how to install the video system to withstand flooding on the river. To prevent the equipment from being washed away during high water, a group of volunteers installed two very tall utility poles on the island.
“It was a big challenge to figure it out, but we had help from a local expert, Joe Kawatski, with the BPCA,” Howe said. “It was really ingenious. We dug holes down as far as we could, erected the poles by hand, jetted the sand underneath them to set them five-foot deep, and put concrete in the holes to help hold them tight. We then mounted a solar power system and the camera and microphones on them.”
In addition to the raptor organization, the wildlife refuge and Brice Prairie group, Riverland Energy Cooperative and Explore.org collaborated on the project.
With the help of many volunteers, the installation of the nature cam system took about eight days during a two-month period. Unfortunately, the system went down the latter part of April 2019, and a project crew needed to go out the first part of May to make repairs and get the livestream back on line.
Live video and recordings of the flyway cam are accessible to anyone – scientists or lay outdoor enthusiasts as well as teachers and students. The YouTube link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DH0VmRsj05c.
The footage can be viewed along with other raptor cams on the RRP website at https://www.raptorresource.org or on the explore.org website at https://explore.org.
Started in 1988, the Raptor Resource Project has worked to preserve and assist birds of prey. The nonprofit creates and maintains more than 40 nests and nest sites of falcons, eagles, ospreys, hawks and owls. The organization’s members provide training in nest site creation as well as innovative management of the sites.
The Brice Prairie Conservation Association was founded in 1958 to support conservation projects in the lower Black River. Its goals are to restore the natural beauty of the Black River and the surrounding territory; promote the general health and welfare of the community by supporting sound management practices for the Black River, Lake Onalaska and the Mississippi River; and share knowledge and promote scientific inquiries.
The Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge was established in 1924 as a managed area for fish, wildlife and plants and a breeding place for migratory birds. The refuge consists of more than 240,000 acres and extends 261 river miles from the confluence of the Chippewa River in Wisconsin south to near Rock Island, Ill.
Riverland Energy Cooperative is a nonprofit, member-owned and controlled power supplier, providing electricity to nearly 15,000 members in Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse counties and parts of Pepin and Jackson counties.
Explore.org is the largest live nature cam network on the planet. Their videos give viewers access to the natural world through video. Its mission is to connect people to the natural world, inspire lifelong learning and champion the selfless acts performed to better society.
