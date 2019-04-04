Wisconsin Kenworth, a CSM Co., held a groundbreaking in Onalaska to kick off the build of the newest Kenworth truck dealership facility.

Wisconsin Kenworth-La Crosse will nearly double the size of its current location.

Company officials said the expansion should create close to 25 new jobs.

This dealership will have easy access to Interstate 90. With the investment in the latest technology and facility enhancements, CSM associates will be equipped to ensure the highest quality work while providing for a world-class workplace environment.

“I’m ecstatic to lead the continued growth of Wisconsin Kenworth-La Crosse. Having started from the first day we opened to now leading the expansion into the new dealership, our team is well positioned to support our many current and future customers.” said Adam Degenhardt, General Manager of Wisconsin Kenworth – La Crosse location.

The expected opening of the new dealership will be in the fall of 2019.