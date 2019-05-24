Big britches

Beau Sowders, who is 4 and a half years old, grins at his father John, right, after climbing into firefighting turnout gear during the Touch A Truck event Saturday at Deerwood Park in Holmen. Holmen Area Fire Department firefighter Josh Mathison helped Beau get into the gear.

 Pat McKnight

About 500 people braved the cool temperatures May 18 to check out emergency response vehicles, trucks and large equipment at Holmen’s annual Touch A Truck event.

The event, held at Deerwood Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., allowed youngsters to climb on fire trucks, a heavy-duty excavator and the larger-than-life Festival shopping cart as well as getting a chance to meet firefighters, police officers and large-vehicle operators.

A bounce house was also set up for youngsters to enjoy.

Agencies and businesses involved in the event included Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Holmen Area Fire Department, Holmen Police Department, Holmen Public Works, Holmen Parks & Recreation, Hilltopper Refuse & Recycling, River City Ready Mix, La Crosse Truck Center, Kwik Trip, Titan Machinery, McHugh Excavating & Plumbing Inc., Tri-State Ambulance, Festival Foods and DeBauche Truck & Diesel.

