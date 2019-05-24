About 500 people braved the cool temperatures May 18 to check out emergency response vehicles, trucks and large equipment at Holmen’s annual Touch A Truck event.
The event, held at Deerwood Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., allowed youngsters to climb on fire trucks, a heavy-duty excavator and the larger-than-life Festival shopping cart as well as getting a chance to meet firefighters, police officers and large-vehicle operators.
A bounce house was also set up for youngsters to enjoy.
Agencies and businesses involved in the event included Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Holmen Area Fire Department, Holmen Police Department, Holmen Public Works, Holmen Parks & Recreation, Hilltopper Refuse & Recycling, River City Ready Mix, La Crosse Truck Center, Kwik Trip, Titan Machinery, McHugh Excavating & Plumbing Inc., Tri-State Ambulance, Festival Foods and DeBauche Truck & Diesel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.