Kim Smith: Onalaska will meet the challenge

Onalaska is strong, Onalaska is resilient. Amidst this time of fear and uncertainty, I see compassion and caring. Amidst social distancing, I see a building of community.

Thank you for your support and understanding as we have had to make substantial changes to the way the city does daily business.

Our city leaders have spent the last several days ensuring that the emergency and public services everyone relies on remain intact.

Leaders and staff are committed to continuity of essential services. We have done this by taking measures to protect our workforce and allow them the tools needed to be able to take care of themselves and their families.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have declared an emergency in order to designate key decision makers and alternates so that we may continue to respond quickly to an emerging situation.

The city, and the region, are using longstanding protocols to respond to emergency situations. It is important we continue to follow the guidance of our health leaders, and look to the La Crosse County Health Department, state and federal bodies to guide us through this crisis. We will keep everyone updated as much as possible during this troubling time.