Kim Smith: Onalaska will meet the challenge

Onalaska is strong, Onalaska is resilient. Amidst this time of fear and uncertainty, I see compassion and caring. Amidst social distancing, I see a building of community.
Thank you for your support and understanding as we have had to make substantial changes to the way the city does daily business.
Our city leaders have spent the last several days ensuring that the emergency and public services everyone relies on remain intact.
Leaders and staff are committed to continuity of essential services. We have done this by taking measures to protect our workforce and allow them the tools needed to be able to take care of themselves and their families.
We have declared an emergency in order to designate key decision makers and alternates so that we may continue to respond quickly to an emerging situation.
The city, and the region, are using longstanding protocols to respond to emergency situations. It is important we continue to follow the guidance of our health leaders, and look to the La Crosse County Health Department, state and federal bodies to guide us through this crisis. We will keep everyone updated as much as possible during this troubling time.
As a community, we need to continue to support each other. Things are changing quickly and for many adjustment may be difficult. I challenge you to find new ways to stay connected and to help support your neighbors, write cards, send messages, decorate your windows with positive messages.
This is our time, where the compassion and character of this community will be measured.
I ask that those of you already involved in civic groups, churches and others use technology to stay in touch and continue to do your good work, to reach out to those in need.
We have already received many offers from area churches, businesses and people to help. We will continue to monitor these offers and reach out as shortages become known. Thank you for doing what is within your ability to help your neighbors and community. Together we will strive to meet the challenge before us.
Kim Smith is mayor of Onalaska.
