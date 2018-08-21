Summertime wouldn’t be complete without sweet corn and the Holmen Kornfest.
The 55th annual fest last weekend, sponsored by the Morris Snuggerud Holmen American Legion Post 284 and the Auxiliary SAL VFW, kicked off with a fireworks display Friday night.
Event goers packed the sidewalks along Main Street the next day for the Holmen Lions Club Parade.
Corn- and chicken-eating-action as well as the volleyball tournament and carnival were held in Halfway Creek Park.
The softball tournaments were held at Deerwood Park and the annual classic car and motorcycle show and swap meet was at the Holmen Middle School.
Other activities held elsewhere in the village included a fun run and horseshoe tournaments.
