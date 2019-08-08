The 56th annual Holmen Kornfest will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 16 and run through 11 p.m. Aug. 18 at Halfway Creek Park in Holmen.
This year’s Kornfest will feature a parade at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 and a car show at 8 a.m. Aug. 18, as well as a swap meet, craft show, teen dance and fireworks.
Commercial vendors will be available, but admission and entertainment will be free. Charcoal chicken and buttered corn will be on sale during the weekend, with the exception of Friday.
Kornfest will also feature a Fun Run on Aug. 17, including a 10K and two-mile-run, as well as runs for various age groups.
Registration for the race will include a souvenir T-shirt and runner’s bib, and will cost $17 online or by mail until Aug. 11 or $20 on the day of the race.
Forms can be found at seasholmen.org, the north Onalaska YMCA, the Onalaska tourism office, the Holmen Pizza Corral and St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church at 515 N. Main St. Winners of the 10K and 2-mile-run will receive Pizza Corral gift certificates, and medals for first, second and third placings in the age-group runs will be awarded.
The Holmen Knights of Columbus Council 9385 will served its annual biscuits-and-gravy breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 18th. The breakfast goes from 7 a.m. to noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, across from the Holmen Middle School, where the car show is located.
Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, toast and beverages including coffee, milk and orange juice. Cost is $7, $3 for children ages 6 to 10 and free to children 5 and younger. Everyone is welcome and carry-outs are available. Money raised goes toward college scholarships, food pantry donations and local fire and disaster relief.
Kornfest is sponsored by the Morris Snuggerud Holmen American Legion Post 284 and the Kornfest Parade is sponsored by the Holmen Lions Club. Entries for the parade should be submitted via the form at www.holmenlions.org, and the final line-up will be announced August 16.
