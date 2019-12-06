Kratt receives veterinary award

Dr. Douglas Kratt, of Onalaska, is the recipient of the 2019 Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association Presidential Award.

The award is given to an individual or company who the president feels has gone above and beyond to help him or her and the WVMA.

“During my years as a district representative and president on the WVMA Executive Board, Dr. Kratt has been the AVMA delegate from Wisconsin, and most recently the president-elect for the AVMA. His leadership and passion for veterinary medicine has been an important part of these board meetings,” says 2018-2019 WVMA President Dr. Alan Holter. “No matter what subject was being discussed, Dr. Kratt consistently had the WVMA and its veterinarians as the priority. He can be counted on to have a voice of reason and understanding during the board meetings and personally outside the boardroom.”

A University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine graduate, Dr. Kratt practices at Central Animal Hospital in Onalaska, a small-animal veterinary hospital that he has owned since 1998.

The mission of the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association is to advocate and promote veterinary medicine, while enriching animal and human health. Founded in 1915, The WVMA has more than 2,300 members. For more information on the WVMA, visit www.wvma.org.

