La Crosse County Board approves clean water referendum, ARPA spending and more

Voters will see a question on clean water their ballots this spring after the La Crosse County Board approved a referendum that would give residents a chance to urge officials to protect water sources around the state.

The advisory referendum question will appear on April 5 ballots alongside local elections, and specifically poses to voters whether or not the state should have a clearer policy on clean water.

Voters will be able to answer yes or no to the following question:

"Shall the State of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?"

There was some discussion on Thursday about what the exact impact would be of the referendum, arguing that the board could send a letter themselves encouraging the state.

"I'm just wondering, who would vote against clean water?" said supervisor David Hundt. "Why don't we just send a letter to the governor saying that La Crosse County is in favor of clean water instead of putting us through this referendum. It makes no sense."

"I think all of us would agree that we need to have clean water in our area, and we're voted into our position for that reason," said supervisor Jack Pogreba. "Why do we need to have a special referendum and spend that additional tax dollar to do what our job is supposed to be?"

But others argued a letter from just the board wasn't strong enough of a message.

"If we send it to the state people as a resolution from this body, that is the opinion of 29 people. That's different than the opinion of tens of thousands who say: this is an important issue to us," said supervisor and state Rep. Steve Doyle.

Supervisor Margaret Larson, who represents the town of Campbell where clean water has become a particularly important issue because of widespread PFAS contamination, said that the state Legislature needs an "extra push."

In addition, officials said it would give residents who are facing issues with their water a chance to use their voice, some said.

"I know it's going to cost some money, but I think we have to make a point, especially to the people on the island, that they can get out and feel that their voice is being heard," said supervisor Gary Padesky.

One attempt to send the referendum question back to committee failed on a vote of 5-22. The full board then nearly unanimously voted in approval of the referendum, with Hundt and supervisor Kevin Hoyer against.

The referendum question stems from a statewide campaign launched by the River Alliance of Wisconsin, and La Crosse will join several other counties in polling their residents on the issue.

"Voters in La Crosse County — particularly in PFAS hot spots such as French Island — are very concerned about the safety of their drinking water as well as how deeply connected clean water is to the health of their communities and local economies," said Johnson Bridgwater of River Alliance of Wisconsin Water Advocates in a statement.

"By voting 'yes' to the Clean Water Now referendum question next April, voters, regardless of political party, can send elected and government officials a very clear message that clean, abundant water should be treated as a basic human right," Bridgwater said.

The same referendum question has received support from voters in Marquette, Portage and Wood Counties earlier this year.

After the election, the La Crosse County Clerk will send results of the referendum to the governor's office, the Wisconsin Counties Association, all Wisconsin county boards and to local members of the state Legislature.

Opioid settlement set in motion

The board also approved a resolution that would essentially allow the county to enter into a settlement agreement with three major pharmaceutical companies involved in the opioid epidemic.

The statewide settlement spans nearly every county in Wisconsin, and La Crosse is expected to receive about 2% of the state's overall $420 million from the settlement.

After initial legal fees, the county could be looking at receiving roughly $3.5 million, but this is a very early estimate. The actual amount could be a chiseled version depending on additional fees or payments, and whether every county that joined the litigation agrees to the terms of the settlement.

"A lot of what is going to happen next depends on the percentage of entities that approve it," said La Crosse County corporation counsel Megan DeVore.

The amount of groups part of the original litigation that agree to the terms of the settlement will help determine the final dollar amount. DeVore said they should know by the end of the month who was in and who was out.

"The important thing for us today is to have these agreements approved so that we can move forward with executing the settlement agreements," she said.

The funds are restricted to be used for mitigation of the opioid epidemic, and staff is already reviewing ways it could be spent in La Crosse County.

"This settlement is not the complete settlement of all these suits that are still pending," DeVore said. "So it's possible and we're expecting that other settlements are coming."

ARPA funding, raises

The La Crosse County Board also approved the release of about $705,950 of its American Rescue Plan Act relief towards expenses incurred by the pandemic.

The funds will help cover expenses that were not expected or budgeted for by departments.

This includes assisting with the isolation of at-risk unsheltered individuals in the community, staffing for disease investigation, contact tracing and testing, equipment to support the Health Department, and things such as masks, plastic barriers and more.

In total, La Crosse County is expected to receive $22,923,224 through ARPA relief.

In addition, the board also approved a series of pay increases for the La Crosse County sheriff deputy union over the next two years.

Those members of the union, through a new collective bargaining agreement, will receive a 4% raise in 2022 and 2% in 2023.

