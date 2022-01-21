La Crosse County Board approves spending plan for remaining ARPA dollars

A plan to spend the remainder of La Crosse County's federal COVID relief funds was approved by the board Thursday night, reserving millions into eight categories.

County staff will now get to work on the specific plans for the $22.2 million left from the American Rescue Plan Act disbursement the county received. All projects will go to the board for additional approval before any money is spent.

The funds are now reserved for eight project categories: $3.3 million for childcare, $3 million for bridge housing for families, $2.425 million for skilled trades training, $3 million for bridge housing for adults, $2 million for housing redevelopment grants, $5 million for renovations at Hillview Health Care Campus, $1.5 million for solar energy and $2 million for stormwater infrastructure.

These allocations have proposed projects attached to them but the funding is subject to change and just serves as guidelines for staff to work off of.

Supervisor David Hundt proposed moving $90,000 to support several area festivals at Thursday night's meeting.

"This is what the funds were meant for, I believe, to help out those individuals and businesses that are struggling," supervisor Jack Pogreba said in support.

Hundt specifically called to support Oktoberfest, Riverfest, Irishfest, Holmen Kornfest, Onalaska Community Days, West Salem June Dairy Days, the La Crosse Interstate Fair, Bangor Fun Daze and Mindoro's Spanferkel.

"I feel that the spirit of ARPA was to help communities. Was to help the economic sustainability of communities that were hurt by COVID," said supervisor Kevin Hoyer.

Others were concerned that the ask did not follow the correct process the board followed to allocate for the other projects. The county has spent several months narrowing down its priorities and working on task forces to allocate the funds.

"We talked a lot about priorities and where we wanted money to go, and this absolutely skirts all of that work that we did," supervisor Tina Tryggestad said.

Some officials were also concerned that this left out several festivals in the community.

"I'm concerned that the county board should not be handpicking nonprofits. I don't think it's a good look for us," supervisor Peg Isola said.

In addition, supervisors stressed that the funds would need to come from one of the other project areas.

"None of these categories of ARPA money designations are carved in stone. There will be lots of opportunities down the line for different organizations to make a case for why they deserve to get a piece of that pie, and we'll definitely be looking at that down the line," board chair Monica Kruse said.

The amendment ultimately failed and supervisors approved the original plan.

Staff will report their progress on implementing this plan back to the county board on a quarterly basis, and all spending will need separate approval from the county board when the time comes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.