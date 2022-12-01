La Crosse County verfies accurate voting equipment in regular audit

La Crosse County verified functional and accurate voting machines in a regular election equipment audit that was led by county clerk Ginny Dankmeyer on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“All hand count votes matched the [tally] tape from election night in all reporting units that were audited today,” Dankmeyer said.

Voting system audits occur regularly after general elections -- per state standards -- to verify that what the machine counted on election day matches the physical ballots. The Wisconsin Elections Commission randomly selects which machine units and contests in the county were audited.

This year, the voting machines that were audited were from town of Barre, town of Burns, village of Rockland, and city of Onalaska district 2 wards 6-10 and city of La Crosse wards 4, 6 and 25.

The contests to be audited in each were the governor’s race, attorney general, secretary of state and the local state assembly races.

To conduct an audit, the city clerks and poll worker volunteers must first count all the ballots from the town or ward to ensure that the number of physical ballots matches how many the machine counted. Then, they count the ballots by candidate for each selected race to verify the votes for each candidate matches the unit’s tally.

“In an audit, we've never seen the machine be wrong. It's always been a human [inserting] error or a marking error. The machine actually tallies everything correctly,” Dankmeyer said.

Dankmeyer doesn’t know why people might still make claims of voter fraud when there are regular reviews of voting equipment.

“If they came today, they would actually look to see that we're hand counting, we're looking at every single ballot, we're matching up with the [tally] tape,” Dankmeyer said. “To say that these machines aren't accurately counting, that they're coded wrong; well, today we're here to prove to you that these machines are accurate and they count the way they are supposed to.”