La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam to retire next month

The city's fire chief is set to retire next month according to a resolution heading before the Finance & Personnel Committee in April.

According to the resolution, Fire Chief Ken Gilliam informed the Police and Fire Commission that he intends to retire on Friday, April 15.

The resolution was short-circuited by Mayor Mitch Reynolds to authorize the La Crosse Common Council to appoint an interim chief effective the day after Gilliam's retirement.

No candidate has been publicly named and the Police and Fire Commission would lead the search.

Gilliam has served as the city's top firefighter since 2017 when he was chosen to replace former Chief Gregg Cleveland. Gilliam had previously been with the St. Paul Fire Department in Minnesota.

During his time at La Crosse, Gilliam has been instrumental in working to modernize the city's fire stations and facilities, and has most recently worked to create a joint agreement between the La Crosse and Holmen Fire Departments. Gilliam currently serves as Holmen's fire chief under that agreement.

