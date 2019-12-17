La Crosse Foundation donates $200,000 to Holmen Boys & Girls Club, community center

Jake Erickson, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, said a Holmen club is overdue, especially given that Holmen is the second-fastest-growing community in the state.

“Even though Holmen is the largest school in the Mississippi Conference, it is the only one that does not have a dedicated space for after-school activities and learning support. And that puts many kids at risk,” he said.

At the same time, residents of retirement age also don’t have a dedicated place to gather, receive wellness and nutrition services, recreate and share their talents.

“This facility will address service gaps for residents of all ages and interests in Holmen,” said Dave Skogen, chair of Festival Foods, Skogen and his wife Barb Skogen donated the building that will house the new club and community center. “Fulfilling this need is vital to being a community that cares for all of our residents, not just for now, but well into the future.”