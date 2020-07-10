Laurie Kessler: New Holmen center director can make history

Somewhere out there is a person who will make history.
Somewhere out there is a person who will take the lead in fulfilling the vision of community. Somewhere out there is the first executive director of the Holmen Area Community Center and applications are being accepted through Indeed, Facebook and the HACC website with a deadline of July 15.
There is much work to be done during the next two months in order to be ready for the projected grand opening of the project in late August — including programming, operations policies and procedures, and membership protocol.
None of the work, however, will be as important as getting the right person to assume the role as trail blazer for this long-awaited community endeavor.
The qualifications and work responsibilities are listed on the job description but perhaps the most unique factor about this position is also the very heart of the project – building relationships.
We all know folks who are great with kids or others who might have a special knack for connecting with the elderly, but the HACC executive director must look beyond a single population and chart a path that connects the dots when it comes to people living, working and playing together.
The most important criteria for this position will be the belief in human potential – the belief that we are at our best when we truly understand and accept one another.
We could all use a little more of that right now and I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to meet this very special person who will lead the charge.
If you are interested or know someone you believe can make a difference in our community, please consider applying for the Holmen Area Community Center executive director position.
It promises to be hard work, good work and honorable work – in the end, the very best kind of work there is.
