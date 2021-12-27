Learn about Early Area Holmen Settlers on Jan. 3

The Holmen Area Historical Society and the Holmen Area Community Center invite the public to learn about “Early Holmen Area Settlers.”

Current HAHS archivists, Pam Hanson and Barb Johnson, will present their research into three families who settled the Town of Holland and were leaders in the communities they helped build. What brought them here and some of their experiences will be shared as learned from family documents, newspaper articles and stories. They promise a unique surprise acquisition.

If you are a descendent of Gordons, Bonnemas, or the Black family please try to attend to share the stories and history that were handed down in your family. Feel free to bring your pictures as there will be time for sharing.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Holmen Area Community Center, 600 N. Holmen Drive. It is free and open to the public.

