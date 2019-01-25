My one-year anniversary of being a library clerk in the La Crosse County Libraries is fast approaching, and I’m finding myself reflecting upon the stereotypes and connotations with the terms “library” and “librarian” and how they differ from my own personal experiences, both in front of and behind the circulation desk.
In an effort to reflect in a well-rounded manner that didn’t only center around me, I picked up the book called “This Book Is Overdue!: How Librarians and Cybrarians Can Save Us All” by Marilyn Johnson, to see how it would address stereotypes and provide some insight on how the roles libraries and librarians play in society have evolved as they grow and develop into the digital age.
The book was definitely an interesting read with many cool anecdotes about awesome librarians standing up to the government to protect constitutional rights of privacy in the face of the 2001 Patriot Act, organizing campaigns to fight censorship, and finding new, innovative ways to utilize technology to better serve the public.
The way it portrays librarians as such important movers and shakers is definitely a far cry from the common media portrayal of librarians being draconian, out-of-touch curmudgeons or mousey old-fashioned recluses.
This stance was appreciated, but I still felt that placing the libraries and people who frequent them on such a pedestal doesn’t accurately reflect on what it’s truly like to experience or work in a library on a personal level.
There is one point the book mentions that I agree with wholeheartedly that I don’t feel is emphasized enough: Librarians are here to help. We love to help. Ask a question about where resources about certain topics are; we will get up and show you.
Ask a question about a certain piece of technology; we will enthusiastically do our best to troubleshoot. Need recommendations based on books or movies you’ve seen before? We’ll have a list for you. This element of service is literally my favorite part of the job.
Listen, if it wasn’t obvious enough, I love libraries.
I grew up as an avid library user, loved the books and programs, and anticipated going to the library whenever I could. Imagine my joy when I was able to get an actual job as a library clerk. I could now refer to the “really nice library people” I grew up with as coworkers; it was downright surreal for me at the time.
I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to give back to the place that always made me feel welcome and provided so many hours of recreation, free resources and other positive experiences for me throughout my childhood.
When I was younger, I didn’t view librarians as larger-than-life heroes (OK maybe I did, a little). However, the reason I did wasn’t because I was acutely aware of the important jobs that they performed that were “saving us all.”
Rather, it was because my librarians did their best to help out with any issue I had, with no judgment, occasionally playing the role as a confidant and, well, being “the really nice library people.”
For me, that was enough. Librarians can be seen as everyday heroes — whether they are organizing a campaign about free speech or simply recommending a book.
Now that I’ve moved “behind the desk,” I do my best to fill the shoes of those who have come before me and play the role, however small, for others that my librarians did for me.
My library experiences have shaped who I’ve become as a person, and I too strive to follow their example, and to pass on the tradition of providing a welcoming space for patrons to feel comfortable as they use our libraries to ask questions, learn and grow.
Visit us at any of the five La Crosse County Library locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem, where we love seeing you and are always happy to help.
For additional information or to view programming schedules and the library catalog, please visit www.lacrossecountylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.