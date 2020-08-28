Libraries feature Story Stroll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The next time you’re out running errands or looking for something to do, consider strolling by your neighborhood library.

Colorful stories with positive, inspiring messages await you outside the public libraries in Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem.

Dawn Lippman, the Youth Services coordinator for the La Crosse County Library, is the creator behind the La Crosse County Library’s Story Strolls.

In this time of social distancing, these strolls were created to bring joy, inspire positivity and create a sense of community.

“In the midst of challenging circumstances, we’re continuing to do what libraries are committed to doing always — listening to the diverse voices in our communities and seeking opportunities to connect with them in new and meaningful ways,” Lippman said. The La Crosse County Library will continue to offer Story Strolls through October.

“It’s been a real joy to see children and adults explore the pages of picture books at their own pace and with fresh perspective.” Lippman said. “Our Story Strolls nurture a natural partnership between environmental, physical and language literacy that’s rooted in the resilience of the local library and community landscape.”