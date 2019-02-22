It’s common knowledge that the library is a community’s one-stop shop for the latest books, movies and music.
However, even regular users may not realize that their library cards provide access to an abundance of electronic resources; and just as our physical collections continue to grow and expand, so does the number of online materials patrons can access.
In fact, the La Crosse County Library system has recently acquired three new online resources for patron use: Ancestry, Mango Languages and ReferenceUSA.
Launched in 1996, Ancestry.com “(brings) together science and self-discovery (to help) everyone, everywhere discover the story of what led to them.”
It is one of the world’s premier genealogy databases, with an average of two million records added to its catalog each day.
Users can search for family history with collections focused on immigration, military and annual census data, or even make an account to create and save individual family trees.
Beyond basic genealogy searches, the site also offers researchers guidance through Ancestry Academy — a collection of expert-developed instructional videos that help improve users’ understanding of historical records as well as their ability to successfully find the information they need.
By continually updating and expanding its information, Ancestry hopes to “give everyone a greater sense of identity, relatedness, and their place in the world.” (Please note that Ancestry.com is available for use in-library only.)
With more than 71 languages from which to choose, running the gamut from Arabic to Yiddish, Mango offers users the ability to study language without limits: “Lessons include strategically placed memory-building exercises to help users remember what they are learning in addition to critical thinking exercises, which help them to intuitively understand the language and adapt it to similar conversations.”
In addition to its core language-teaching courses, Mango provides classes on special areas of cultural interest including medical Spanish, French wine and cheese, and Russian slang (just to name a few), as well as access to more than 20 feature-length foreign language films. And, because the software is available on any device with an internet connection, you can take Mango with you on long trips or sneak in a quick session while finishing your laundry on a Sunday afternoon at home.
ReferenceUSA provides access to millions of business and consumer records.
Explore information on jobs and internships through the site’s partnership with Indeed.com, which combines a “state-of-the-art mapping tool…with detailed business profiles.”
Or, find the best-qualified physician for your family using the health-care database. Looking to start a new business or find economic information for a school project? Utilize ReferenceUSA’s market research on consumers and new businesses. If you need to save a search for future use, simply create an account with your own unique profile. The website also provides webinars, training guides, and videos to help users get the most out of their search.
If you’re interested in using one of these (or our many other) online resources, simply go to the lacrossecountylibrary.org homepage.
Have questions on the best way to implement them in your research? Contact any one of our branches for assistance.
