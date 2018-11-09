The Onalaska branch of the La Crosse County Library will be hosting a special “Senior Moments” holiday event at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21.
Bestselling author, award-winning columnist and celebrated storyteller Rochelle Pennington will discuss the Christmas Truce of 1914, the World War I Miracle.
World War I was a particularly brutal and destructive war spanning four years and with more than 9 million casualties. Most of the fighting was trench warfare, with two sides fighting each other in the dugout trenches in a battlefield. The conditions in these trenches were horrendous with disease, death and decay all around.
But on Christmas Eve in 1914, the year the war started, something miraculous happened.
The sound of Christmas carols being sung stunned the downtrodden soldiers and trees lit with candles shown bright along the trenches.
The soldiers responded in kind and were received with applause and cheering.
As written by Scottish Lieutenant Kennedy, “For the time being, all the horrors and discomforts of the war seemed to be forgotten. The Christmas spirit was in the air. As we filed out of the trenches that evening, we exchanged Christmas greetings.”
Pennington will be sharing her extensive knowledge of that special day.
Through collected newspaper articles, letters and diaries of the soldiers and vintage photographs of the gift exchanges combined with Rochelle’s incredible storytelling, this true story comes to life once again.
This event is funded by the Ben C. Sias and Floyde J. Sias Library Trust Fund.
For more information about any services, please check lacrossecountylibrary.org or visit locations in Bangor, Holmen, Campbell, Onalaska and West Salem.
