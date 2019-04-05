Spring brings the idea of creative energy for all ages.
The idea of building a robot, a boat, a dollhouse, a garden, the list goes on and on.
Engaging hands-on activities for all ages can build self-confidence, develop life skills, build imagination, create new friendships and explore new ideas.
The La Crosse County Library has Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) or DIY projects just a click (or read) away. Be ready for “show & tell” as you share your discoveries. The following bibliography can get you started on this new adventure.
Awesome LEGO creations with bricks you already have: 50 new robots, dragons, race cars, planes, wild animals and other exciting projects to build imaginative worlds/Sarah Dees, founder of Frugal Fun for Boys
Awesome obstacles: how to build your own skateboard ramps and ledges/Justin Hocking
Build your own beekeeping equipment/Tony Pisano
Build your own boats/by Rob Ives
Build your own fort, igloo, and other hangouts/by Tammy Enz
Build your own land vehicles/by Rob Ives
Build your own mini golf course, lemonade stand, and other things to do/by Tammy Enz
Build your own robots/by Rob Ives
Build your own rockets and planes/by Rob Ives
DIY aromatherapy: over 130 affordable essential oils blends for health, beauty, and home/foreword by Lea Harris
DIY artisanal soaps: make your own custom, handcrafted soaps/Alicia Grosso
DIY dollhouse: build and decorate a toy house using everyday materials/Alexia Henrion
DIY for your dog: toys, treats, and treasures to make/Rachelle Blondel
Landscaping: the DIY guide to planning, planting, and building a better yard /John Kelsey
The quick & easy home DIY manual/Matt Weber
Tumbleweed DIY book of backyard sheds & tiny houses: build your own guest cottage, writing studio, home office, craft workshop, or personal retreat/Jay Shafer; with the editors of Skills Institute Press
Wood pallet wonders: DIY projects for home, garden, holidays and more/Becky Lamb
Be sure to stop by a La Crosse County Library location in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem, for more information about any of our services or for upcoming programming schedules.
Also, check out our website at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org and Facebook or call our Administrative Center in Holmen at 526-9600.
