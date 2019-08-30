“Keto” diets have been around for a few years and the fans of the diet swear by their success. By limiting carbs and increasing protein and vegetables, your body will learn to use the fat in your body for energy and not store it in fat cells. Results always depend on the commitment and degree of ketosis that is desired.
Because the interest in learning more about how to start, maintain and live the “keto” lifestyle has piqued in recent years, the library has several books that can serve as a guide along with recipe suggestions.
“The Everything Ketogenic Diet Cookbook” by Lindsay Boyers, CHNC explains why low-fat diets simply don’t work. The body needs fat to function and eliminating fat only leads to increased intake of carbohydrates, which if eaten in excess is stored as fat cells and can trigger an addiction-type dependence on sugars and carbs.
Polyunsaturated fats such as canola oil, vegetable oil and soybean oil should be avoided. The recipes in the book sound fun and interesting: Bacon and Egg-Stuffed Avocados and two chapters titled Sweet Fat Bombs and Savory Fat Bombs, which are individual-sized servings of keto-friendly goodness like Bacon and Scallion Bites, For the Love of Pork Bombs and Lemon Cheesecake Fat Bombs.
Although dairy is encouraged (full fat, no skim) on a typical keto diet, some individuals may have dairy sensitivity. “Easy Dairy-Free Ketogenic Recipes” by Maria Emmerich shares more than 200 low-carb dairy-free recipes for the entire family. Besides the recipes, the author highlights some of the benefits to adopting a keto diet such as: eliminates migraines, improves brain function and moods, can help eliminate chronic pain, acne, eczema and sinus issues. Some tasty-sounding recipes include: BLT Chicken Kabobs, Pork Chops with Dijon Gravy and Slow Cooker Philly Steak Sandwiches.
Speaking of slow cooker, “The Essential Instant Pot Keto Cookbook” by Casey Thaler, NASM-CPT, FNS and “Keto Instant Pot” by Maria Emmerich combine two of the hottest trends in cooking techniques and diet: keto recipes using an instant pot.
Be sure to stop by a La Crosse County Library located in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem to check out keto, instant pot, air fryer and slow cooker recipes. For more information about any of our services, please go to www.lacrossecountylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.