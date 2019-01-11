Although she lived and wrote more than 200 years ago, Jane Austen is still going strong.
Her original books like “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “Emma,” and “Persuasion” are classic must-reads, and her work continues to inspire numerous spin-offs and retellings.
Let’s take a look at my favorite title, “Pride and Prejudice.” Set in 18th-century England, this is the tale of the five unmarried Bennet sisters and their suitors, with particular focus on the second-eldest, Elizabeth Bennet, and her on-again, off-again love interest, Mr. Darcy. (Famously played by Colin Firth in the PBS miniseries. If you haven’t seen it, check it out immediately.)
A quick search of “Pride and Prejudice” in the library catalog yields more than 200 results. With that many hits, there’s something in here for everyone. I’ll highlight some standouts and then discuss my favorite retelling.
If you like a good murder mystery, “Death Comes to Pemberley” by P.D. James is the book for you. Set six years into the marriage of Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy, their good-for-nothing brother-in-law Wickham is at the center of a murder in the woods of the Pemberley estate. We also carry the Masterpiece movie adaptation of this book.
Like Jane Austen and Christmas-themed storylines? Try “Pride and Prejudice and Mistletoe” by Melissa de la Cruz. This one does some gender-swapping, casting Darcy Fitzwilliam as a successful career woman and Luke Bennet as a carpenter still living at home with his parents.
Preparing for the zombie apocalypse? There’s more than one title in this genre, but the most well-known is “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: The Classic Regency Romance — Now with Ultraviolent Zombie Mayhem” by Jane Austen and Seth Grahame-Smith. Grahame-Smith kept 85 percent of Austen’s original text while infusing it with the undead. This book was turned into a movie in 2016, which we also carry, if you want to see Lizzy Bennet in action as a warrior zombie-killer.
And finally, I would be remiss if I failed to mention the most surprising Pride and Prejudice remix, “A Guinea Pig Pride & Prejudice: A Novel in Three Volumes” by Alex Goodwin. This title intrigued me so much, I had to hunt it down on the Onalaska shelves and see it for myself. This small book of photographs features – you guessed it — guinea pigs dressed as the main characters in this rodent-filled retelling. You haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen a guinea pig in a top hat and tails as Mr. Darcy.
However, if you’d like to read a modern retelling without guinea pigs, I highly recommend “Eligible” by Curtis Sittenfeld. Set in modern Cincinnati, Jane is a yoga instructor pushing 40, Liz is a magazine writer, Mary is a recluse, and Kitty and Lydia are reimagined as CrossFit junkies who still live at home. Mrs. Bennet is still desperate to marry off her daughters, and when Chip Bingley arrives in town, fresh off the set of a reality show akin to the “Bachelor,” he becomes a prime candidate, along with his friend Fitzwilliam Darcy, a neurosurgeon.
If any of these titles piqued your interest, be sure to stop by a La Crosse County Library location in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem to check one out.
You can also request them online at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org.
