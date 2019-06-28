For high school students, the last thing they want to spend their summer vacation doing is thinking about school, but college planning can never begin too early.
Although the pressure has already begun for incoming seniors, it is definitely not too soon for underclassmen to begin tracking down financial opportunities and narrow campus decisions to help make college dreams a reality.
The La Crosse County Library with locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem is glad to assist students in their planning process.
Numerous print and electronic resources are available with just a quick stop at the library or right from the comfort of your own home.
The state has helped with college preparations now with requiring all Wisconsin juniors to take the ACT each spring but if your score wasn’t quite what you wanted it to be or you are an incoming junior starting your preparations, don’t overlook easy, free access to practice tests at LearningExpress Library accessible through our website at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org.
This fabulous resource has been made available through Badgerlink and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. LearningExpress will also assist with preparation work for your College Admission Essay Writing.
Looking for the perfect college or just browsing for ideas? Peterson’s Guide to Four Year Colleges as well as their Two Year College Guide gives you all the information you need to get started.
Information includes comprehensive listings on every accredited undergraduate institution in the United States and Canada, detailed descriptions of colleges and universities and quick reference indexes that group schools by name, location, cost, major and entrance requirements.
Already have your mind made up about your degree choice and where you are headed to earn it? Now figuring out how to finance it can be a chore in itself.
Probably the most difficult process that everyone would like to make worry free. There are millions of dollars in scholarships, grants and prizes but knowing where to begin can be the biggest barrier.
Of course, it wouldn’t be the 21st century without electronic access to some of this information. Fast Web at www.fastweb.com provides access to more than 600,000 scholarships as well as a personal college match search.
Find more financial aid information on FinAid’s financial aid information page at www.finaid.org and don’t forget the U.S. Department of Education’s Application for Federal Student Aid at www.fafsa.ed.gov which every higher education facility will require these days for aid consideration.
The next school year is closer than most of us want to acknowledge and time goes faster and faster. Get a jump on planning for the future and stop by and begin your search today. For more information about any of services, check out our website or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.