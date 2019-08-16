Life lessons abound in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”
Like the movie’s heroine, Dorothy, you can look for the good in people and situations to achieve your dreams.
You might find “Scarecrow” friends who are quite intelligent or “Tin Man” friends full of compassion or people with the strength of the “Cowardly Lion.” As Dorothy learned, no matter where home is, your dreams are attainable within yourself and a smile.
In honor of the 80th anniversary of the film, La Crosse County Library will be showing “The Wizard of Oz,” which continues to captivate viewers of all ages.
This iconic film will be shared on the big screen at 6:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Holmen Public Library. Popcorn, refreshments, trivia and a few surprises will be in store for those who attend.
Did you know that “The Wizard of Oz” has ties to Wisconsin? Surprisingly enough, it premiered in Oconomowoc three days before the big Hollywood premiere.
Theaters wanted to test how popular the film would be in the Midwest. Wisconsin moviegoers were the first to see Dorothy travel to the land of Oz.
Did you know that though Judy Garland was the ideal choice for the role of Dorothy Gale, it was child star Shirley Temple who was the favorite actress at the time? Judy Garland was only 15 at the time of the production. The musical film was first shown on television in November 1956.
Be sure to stop by a La Crosse County Library location in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem to select books, DVDs, CDs, audio books, or kits to celebrate this 80th anniversary.
To learn more about upcoming programs and events, please check out our website at lacrossecountylibrary.org and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lacrossecountylibrary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.