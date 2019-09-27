This month three of our County Library branches are showing the movie “The Public,” starring Emilio Estevez, Alex Baldwin, Christian Slater and many other well-known actors. I strongly encourage anyone who hasn’t seen this movie yet to either come to the library to see it or borrow the DVD.
The movie takes place in the Cincinnati Public Library during a cold spell in the winter. Estevez plays a librarian who works there. Viewers get an accurate picture of what it is like to work in an urban public library that has to deal with the homeless, the mentally ill, drug and alcohol addiction and climate change.
At the beginning of the movie, we see what daily life is like for the staff and patrons of the library. A character unfamiliar with a library asked Estevez what it is like to read all day. This movie shows us that librarians do anything but. There is a wonderful montage of the kind of questions asked of the librarians that made me laugh out loud. I’ve been asked similar ones myself.
A 10-degree night is predicted and all the shelters are full. A group of regulars at the library, all homeless for various reasons, decides to take over the library that night as a warming shelter. Estevez’s character Stuart Goodman, whose job is already in jeopardy due a patron suing him for ejecting him for smelling bad, is swept up into their protest/occupation.
A local politician, Christian Slater’s character, decides this would be a perfect vehicle to make a name for himself. He gets the local police and SWAT involved. The media mistakenly turn a peaceful protest into an armed standoff. Alec Baldwin’s character is a hostage negotiator called in to mediate. He is also looking for his drug-addicted son who may be part of the protest. The poor library director is caught in the middle.
Estevez had earlier spent time researching in the Los Angeles Public Library for his film “Bobby.”
He came across an article later retitled “What they didn’t teach in Library School” about how libraries had become de facto homeless shelters and how librarians have become social workers.
A recent AP article on the front page of our local paper talked about how some urban libraries now have to hire social workers and stock Narcan, designed to counteract an overdose. This gave him the idea for this movie, although it took more than a decade before he could get it to the screen. In 2018, Estevez showed the movie at a national library convention. He worried about their opinion but the first comment he received was, “How did you get our world so right?”
Libraries are considered one of the last bastions of democracy. All are welcome regardless of race, creed, color or lack of residency.
One of the few criticisms of the movie was the lack of women characters. Libraries are a field dominated by women. There are also many homeless women. In spite of this, the movie is an excellent depiction of what goes on at urban libraries. Come watch a movie about a library at the library. Check our website for movies, dates, times and locations.
