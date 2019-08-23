“Let Her Fly – A Father’s Journey” by Ziauddin Yousafzai is an inspirational story of a man from Pakistan. He also is the father of Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai.
Growing up in a patriarchal society, Ziauddin had accepted the values of the culture. However, as a teen, he began to question everything he had taken for granted. Under the old patriarchal ideas, women were “protected” by society. That meant they had no freedoms, no education, and they would be slaves to the men in their family. However, Ziauddin had learned through his mother, his sisters, and other women that love and kindness are important values of life. Ziauddin states in his book, “Love is respect. Love is equality. Love is justice.”
As an adult, Ziauddin became a teacher, and started a school. Believing the power of the women of Pakistan was undiscovered and underestimated, he became an advocate for the education of women. He stood up to the Taliban for the dreams and rights of girls, even after the Taliban declared a ban on the education of girls. The Taliban eventually destroyed over 400 schools.
Ziauddin continued to campaign against the Taliban, and his daughter Malala joined him in voicing support for the education of women. In 2012, Malala was attacked and shot in the head by the Taliban. She has recovered and continues to be an advocate for women worldwide. Her book, “I am Malala: How one girl stood up for education and changed the world,” by Malala Yousafzai, can also be checked out from your La Crosse County Library.
As a reminder, the Ben and Floyde Sias Foundation generously funds adult senior programs designed to offer learning and entertainment for adults over age 50. These free “Senior Moments” programs meet on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. with coffee and treats for all at the La Crosse County Library Onalaska location. The upcoming program schedule through the end of 2019 includes:
- August 28, Matilda Olkin: The Anne Frank of Lithuania by Dr. Harry Jol, UW-Eau Claire.
- September 11, What’s Cooking on the Farm? By Inga Witscher, Wisconsin Public Television chef.
- September 18, The Return of the Trumpeter Swan by Randy Jurewicz.
- September 25, Black Hawk Wars: The End of the Trail by Maynard Cox.
- October 2, My Two Elaines by Gov. Martin Schreiber.
- October 9, Musical Memories with Hans Mayer and Sue Hauser.
- October 16, The Lost Art and Symbolism of the Cemetery by Adrian Lee.
- October 23, Norwegian Silver by Vesterheim Museum.
- October 30, “We Were Here” Enduring Families: Early African American Residents by Denise Christy.
- December 4, Holiday Voices with the La Crosse Carolers.
No registration or library card is needed to attend “Senior Moments.” Please come join us for one or all informative and entertaining programs. You will be glad you came.
