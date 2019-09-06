If you are of a certain age, perhaps you too were born into an “eat what’s put before you” family.
Your meal choices were limited to “take it or leave it.” And maybe you too were frequently told that “there are children starving in (some far away country) who would LOVE to have what you are turning up your nose at.”
Few of us had mothers (yes; it was mostly mothers who did the cooking back then) who would make separate meals for each family member to accommodate what were known as “finicky eaters.”
Oh my. Haven’t times changed.
Whether it’s for medical reasons, ethical issues, weight control, just to be different, or any other reason, more and more people, children and adults alike, are following restrictive diets. Here is a sampling of some the more prevalent ones:
Vegetarian, vegan, sugar free, lactose intolerant, low carb, non-GMO, gluten-free, Ketogenic, kosher, raw, lo FODMAP, Paleo, whole 30, soy free, low salt, Mediterranean, prebiotic, probiotic, high fiber…
If you are caught up in this diabolic dietary dilemma, do not despair! The La Crosse County Library has lots to help you navigate through it all. Many cookbooks even contain helpful hints on how to order at restaurants, enjoy dining with friends, and how and where to shop for some of the suggested alternative flours, oils, dairy substitutes, etc.
Here are just a few of the many cookbooks we offer which might address your culinary concerns and expand your health conscious horizons:
- “Zero Sugar Diet: The 14-Day Plan to Flatten Your Belly, Crush Cravings and Help Keep You Lean for Life,” by David Zinczenko.
- “Kosher for Everybody: The Complete Guide to Understanding, Shopping, Cooking and Eating the Kosher Way ,” by Trudy Garfunkel.
- “The Complete Gluten-Free Whole Grains Cookbook,” by R. Rose Toronto.
- “Lactose Free: More Than 100 Delicious Recipes Your Family W
- ill Love,” by Lucy Knox.
- “You Won’t Believe It’s Salt-Free: 125 Heart-Healthy, Low-Sodium and No-Sodium Recipes,” by Robyn Webb.
- “The Mediterranean Family Table,” by Angelo Acquista.
- “Quick & Easy Diabetic Recipes,” by Anne C. Chappell.
- “The Complete Prebiotic and Probiotic Health Guide: A Vegetarian Plan for Balan
- cing Your Gut Flora,” by Maitrey Raman.
- “Everyday Paleo: Thai Cuisine,” by Sarah Fragoso.
- “Easy Dairy-Free Ketogenic Recipes,” by Maria Emmerich.
- “Eat Raw, Not Cooked,” by Stacy Stowers.
- “Keto: The Complete Guide to Success on the Ketogenic Diet,” by Maria Emmerich.
The La Crosse County Library wants you to enjoy happy reading, happy cooking and happy eating.
For more information about any of our services or for upcoming programming schedules, check-out our website at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org or call our Administrative Center in Holmen at 526-9600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.