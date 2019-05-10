Senior Moments — a program for people ages 50 and over at the Onalaska Library — is continuing for 2019.
This program is funded by the Floyde and Ben Sias Fund. They were prominent members of the Onalaska community, and left a legacy for the education of Onalaska citizens.
In March, we welcomed Dennis and Karen Vinar, authors of “How Did You Find Me?” They met as young teens and had a baby who was given up for adoption. Years later, they reunited and found their daughter. John Mitchell led a screening of his “Cheeseheads” movie, complete with cheese, sausage and curds. Fred Beseler gave a very popular presentation on “Women Air Force Pilots in WWII”. We even had a fifth- and sixth-grade class come for an extra presentation.
Rochelle Pennington is a very popular and endeared speaker for seniors. She did not disappoint as she took us on a tour “Down Memory Lane.” Bob Taunt taught us about the intricacies and curiosities of American pocket watches.
Jim Draeger, freshly retired from the Wisconsin Historical Society, gave a great presentation about the “Barns of Wisconsin.” The murder of a young girl in 1926 near Seneca, Wisconsin, was the topic of author Larry Scheckel and his wife Ann.
We finished the spring season with an emotion-filled presentation on the “Freedom Honor Flight.” Bill Hoel shared memories and experiences of the veterans who have made the flight.
Our summer season begins July 11 with the Friends of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, Pools 7 and 8, sharing information about the wildlife and care of the refuge. Floating Gardens Aquaponics will show us how food is grown in water, and let us taste some salad.
“Falconry Through the Ages” will be presented by River Valley Raptors, and Jim Backus, a wildlife photographer, will bring a presentation called “Wolves are Wonderful.”
I am hard at work finding presenters for our fall season. We have had a wonderful time learning and sharing each week at Senior Moments.
The Sias Fund has a new logo. It was designed by local resident, Bert Sasse. Please pick up a bookmark with our summer schedule at any La Crosse County Library.
