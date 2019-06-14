I have often been asked about my favorite writers, books and series.
With the huge selection out there, it can be hard to find the right fit. If you are like me, it depends on what I am in the mood for at the moment.
My favorite contemporary women’s fiction writer is Kristin Hannah. Her stories are always beautifully narrated and pull at your heartstrings.
A title I loved is “The Nightingale.” Set during World War II, it is the story of two sisters caught up in the French Resistance and their extraordinary courage.
It shows how the difficult decisions made during the tragedy of war will impact the rest of your lives.
If you love historical fiction, I recommend this great tale of fear, suffering, love and hope.
Another one of my favorites from Kristin is “The Great Alone.” This beautifully written novel details the impact of the Vietnam War on a once close-knit family hoping for a fresh start in the wilds of Alaska.
Kristin’s great attention to detail made me feel like I was exploring the beautiful and dangerous Alaskan landscape along with her in-depth characters.
It takes a hard look Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the damage it causes. In that regard, it can be a difficult read, but definitely worth it.
I also loved her family drama, “The Things We Do For Love.” It’s the story of the unbreakable bond between mothers and daughters and the heartbreak of longing for a child of your own. I fell in love with this family and their fierce devotion to one another.
As for series, I love the Sookie Stackhouse Vampire Series by Charlaine Harris.
It has vampires, romance, mystery and thrilling suspense. Think Twilight for adults.
The main character, Sookie Stackhouse, is an endearing waitress in Southern Louisiana, who meets and befriends the “newly-outed” vampires and the adventures that follow will leave you addicted to this thoroughly entertaining series. The books have become so popular they have been adapted in the True Blood television series.
A stand-alone novel, “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, was an excellent read. It details the largely unknown true-life scandal of the Tennessee’s Children’s Home Society and its real-life orphanage director, the exploitative and abusive Georgia Tann.
As hard as it was to read about the heartbreaking injustices and kidnappings of these innocent children, I was amazed by their resilience, bravery and hope for a better future. The story stays with you long after the book is read.
For more recommendations, please visit any of our locations in Bangor, Holmen, Campbell, Onalaska and West Salem and our staff would be happy to help. Also, please check out our website at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org
