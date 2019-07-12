One of my goals for 2019 is to do something “a little out of the ordinary.”
The same old routine tends to get boring, and boredom leads to not doing something. So, I decided that I want to do a little more hiking.
Not just more often on the same trails that we normally take, but to get a little crazy. I want to go beyond the normal trails that I go on and do some day hikes elsewhere in our beautiful state.
The scary thought of a multi-day hike even entered my mind. I love hiking, so my theory is that more adventure will make my hikes even better.
I enjoy hiking not just for the exercise, but it gives me time to spend with my family without so many distractions and to enjoy the beauty around us. Now … I just have to convince my family.
So now that I have figured out my goals, where do I go to complete them? Well, I, of course, turned to the La Crosse County library for help in finding some new trails.
And as you would expect, they had all kinds of resources to help me out. These are just a couple of the books that I found that were full of information and provided it clearly and concisely. Pick up a book, and maybe I’ll see you on the trails.
“Headin’ to the Cabin: Day Hik-ing Trails of Northwest Wisconsin” by Rob Bignell is a great hiking guide especially for inexperienced hikers. The first few chapters are devoted to what to expect and how you should prepare for your hike. The author has a vast number of trails listed and with the trail description he describes the best ones as far as where to see waterfalls, wildlife interesting and rock formations.
“50 Hikes in Wisconsin” by John and Ellen Morgan is a great hiking guide. The book begins with an introduction that includes how to use the book, maps, vehicle permits and camping and hiking gear, hazards and etiquette. The book divides the state into regions, and each region has some trail options. For each trail, the author discusses the trail distance and hiking time, how to get to the trail and information about the trail itself.
“Hiking Wisconsin” by Martin Hintz is a great book if you are looking for a shorter hike. The book is divided into four sections of the state. In each section, trails are described with information about the trails and points of interest.
If you would like to check out or reserve any of these titles, stop into your favorite location of the La Crosse County Library in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem or visit us on the web at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org.
Also, look for us on Facebook for upcoming events.
