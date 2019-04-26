The “March of the Bookmarks” contest has come to an end, and once again we were impressed with the level of participation in this annual program.
More than 2,100 bookmarks were collected at our five locations at La Crosse County Library from students grades K-12. Tasked with the near impossible job of narrowing a winner to one bookmark per grade, our panel of judges pored over the entries looking at creativity and originality for both the slogan and artwork. Our winners are:
Kindergarten: Wilson McIlquham, Prairie View Elementary, Holmen
1st: Adelaide Renkas, Home School, Holmen
2nd: Louie Lorenz, Summit Elementary, La Crosse
3rd: Heidi Dulaney, Sand Lake Elementary, Holmen
4th: Julie McBride, Sand Lake Elementary, Holmen
5th: Carson Malay, Prairie View Elementary, Holmen
6th: Lydia Hartman, St. Patrick School, Onalaska
7th: Olivia Lechnir, Holmen Middle School, Holmen
8th: Coulee Christian School student, West Salem
9th: No entries
10th: Jordan VanDyken, Coulee Christian School, West Salem
11th: Ziyi Yang, Coulee Christian School, West Salem
12th (tie): Lily Keeney, Coulee Christian School, West Salem, and Lexi VanDyken, Coulee Christian School, West Salem
Our winners will receive a paperback book of their choice and a first-place medal. Color copies of their bookmarks will be made available at all locations for patrons to enjoy. We would also like to acknowledge our 127 who received honorable mention and did an amazing job.
You can check out all of our bookmark entries on display through the end of April. Thank you to everyone who participated –- and to parents and educators for helping to make sure this program is a success year after year.
Speaking of winners, walk into the library this month and you’re sure to see displays of the American Library Association’s 2019 Award Winning Books.
There are awards in a variety of categories from illustrating and writing to translation. Each category selects the best of the best and adds a few honorable mentions on top.
The winners, as well as those that receive honorable mention awards, cover a wide range of topics, peoples and times.
The Newbery Award winner was "Merci Suarez Changes Gears," by Meg Medina. This coming-of-age tale is funny and full of wisdom. Or how about a book that recognizes the illustrations - The Caldecott Award. This award went to Sophie Blackall in "Hello Lighthouse." It’s a beautiful book that will make you want to see a lighthouse in person.
There were lots of books about animals that won awards, from the Theodor Seuss Geisel Beginning Reader Award book given to "Fox the Tiger" by Corey R. Tabor to the Sibert Honor Book Camp "Panda: Helping Cubs Return to the Wild" by Catherine Thimmesh. Or what about something historical? "Spooked!: How a Radio Broadcast and The War of the Worlds Sparked the 1938 Invasion of America" by Gail Jarrow. There were so many details in that book that I knew nothing about before reading this account. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly tells the story of black female mathematicians who worked during World War II for the aeronautics industry. They became “human computers” during a period of time when there was a huge labor shortage.
There are too many books and awards to mention here, but if you visit any one of our locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem, you will see many of these books, as well as many more, that were chosen with you in mind. Come find a book to read today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.