Maurice Sendak took us to where the wild things are in his classic children’s picture book.
But this summer, you won’t need a private boat or a wolf suit to find wild things. Just come to La Crosse County Library where kids can join our “Go Wild! Read!” summer library program.
It’s chock-full of critter-riffic fun to encourage visiting the library, checking out books, and getting kids wild about reading. Registration has begun. So what’s in store for kids this summer at La Crosse County Library?
We’ll have great performers to see. In June, we’ll welcome the ear-tickling, delightful music of singer Hans Mayer. Next, “The Bug Show” with Bruce Giebink will offer a hands-on, interactive chance to get close with some real creepy crawlies.
In July, we’ll host Dino Tlachac’s “Remnants of the Rainforest” where you’ll learn about Earth’s oldest ecosystem and meet some of its residents — including a 14-foot Burmese python.
The International Owl Center will discuss owls in children’s books with their program “Hedwig and Friends” — and they’ll be joined by one of their feathered colleagues.
But we’ll kick off our summer performer series with “The Unhuggables: Animals Nobody Loves.” David Stokes will share his educational, entertaining show at all five locations of La Crosse County Library on Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13.
We’ll have free programs for all ages to join. Kids entering grades one and under can “go wild” at our Kritter Kids Story Times full of songs, fingerplays, crafts and great books.
Kids entering grades two through four can register for Wild Things for two days of wild and woolly crafts, games, and even a Library Clue Hunt.
Plus all library locations will have drop-in “Creation Stations” for kids to test out their creativity during the summer.
Entering grades five through eight? Like Legos, popcorn, making slime and having fun? Register for a two-day session of Tween Trackers Maker Events.
Teens entering grades seven through 12 are invited to “Food, Friends, and a Movie” Teen Nights starting in July.
Teen Nights are held at the Holmen and Onalaska locations, but all local teens are welcome. There will be free pizza, door prizes, snacks and a great movie to watch on the big screen with your friends.
La Crosse County kids can also take a walk on the wild side by reading books and earning prizes.
All kids entering grades six and under can sign up and get a “Go Wild!” Reading Record (babies too).
You’ll set your own reading goal, read (or be read to), and earn fun prizes. You will also get to help your library adopt an endangered animal — just by reading! (And new for readers this summer — you can earn a visit to the “Go Wild!” Shop at our libraries in August simply by visiting and checking out books in June and July.)
All readers entering grades seven through twelve can join our Teen Reading Raffle where everyone who plays, wins — guaranteed. What’s this summer’s Reading Raffle grand prize? AirPods!
For additional “Go Wild! Read!” program dates and details, visit our website at lacrossecountylibrary.org. Click on the “Youth Services” tab and you’ll find a video overview (starring Youth Services team members Carol, Dawn and me) with additional details as well. Questions? Email us at youthservices@lacrossecounty.org.
Be sure to stop by a La Crosse County location in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska, or West Salem to find out more information about all of our Library services this summer.
And now, in the words of Sendak’s wild thing Max … let the wild rumpus start.
