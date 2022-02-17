 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local educator to offer mindfulness series at Franciscan Spirituality Center

Mindfulness meditation is an ancient practice that helps people calm their minds, gain insight and improve well-being. Modern-day researchers have uncovered a host of mental, emotional and physical benefits to mindfulness practices.

Greg Lovell will present a three-week, in-person series on mindfulness from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 15, 22 and 29, at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.

“Mindfulness for Everybody” will introduce the basics of mindfulness and explore how mindfulness practices can be used for stress reduction and self-care. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothes and bring a device or pen and paper to write on.

Cost is $30 for the series. Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.

Lovell serves as the behavioral interventionist at Holmen Middle School and has worked in education for more than 14 years. He has taught mindfulness in a variety of settings, including schools, colleges, agencies and clinics.

