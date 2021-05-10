Local police to hold memorial service Wednesday

On Wednesday, May 12, the Onalaska Police Department, in conjunction with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and La Crosse Police Department, will host the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. The event will take place at Dash Park, located at the southeast corner of Second Ave (Hwy. 35) and Main Street, in Onalaska. The program which includes the ceremony, music by select members of the Onalaska High School Band and light refreshments to follow, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.