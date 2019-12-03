Local robotics teams compete in Madison

Six robotic teams from West Salem, Holmen and Onalaska traveled to Madison last month to compete in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Wisconsin Regional Competition.
The robotics season started in August where a theme was announced along with a robot game challenge problem.
Based on the theme, teams are responsible for identifying a problem within the community and a solution to that problem that they present during the competition.
This year’s theme was City Shaper where teams focused on community problems. For example, the Team Gears team focused on building a bridge for walkers and bikers over the La Crosse River on Hwy. 16. Two other groups; Team Power Up and Team Gear Up focused on the crowded parking in downtown West Salem.
They are also responsible for creating a robot using Lego EV3 Mindstorm pieces that will complete missions which earn them points. Teams were judged on their project presentation, robot presentation, core teamwork values and how they competed in the robot game.
Below are the following teams and team members:
Team Power Up
• Brennan Garbers (West Salem 8th Grader)
• Ben Bakkum (West Salem 8th Grader)
• Jesse Howell ( West Salem 8th Grader)
• Easton Reid ( West Salem 8th Grader)
• Evan Nelson (Onalaska Middle School 7th Grader)
Team Power Up was nominated and awarded Presentation Award, placed 8th overall in the robot competition and was selected to go to the Sectional meet.
Team Gears
• Greyson Garbers (West Salem 4th Grade)
• Tristan Stetzer (West Salem 5th Grade)
• Gavin Rosenthal (West Salem 5th Grade)
• Abram Wulf (West Salem 5th Grade)
• Eli Nelson (Onalaska Irving Pertzsch 4th Grade )
• Riley Gansen (Onalaska Irving Pertzsch 4th Grade )
Team Gears was nominated for the Start - to - Finish Award and the Teamwork Award. They placed 12th overall in the robot competition.
The Professionals
• Reice Kammel (West Salem 8th Grade)
• Sunnie Jeffers (West Salem 8th Grade)
• Kate Fechner (West Salem 8th Grade)
• Emily Fechner (West Salem 8th Grade)
• Leah Beyer (West Salem 8th Grade)
• Kennedy Garbers (West Salem 7th Grade)
• Jenna Gansen (Onalaska 7th Grade)
• Grace Shockman (West Salem 7th Grade)
The team also had two members in their "pit crew":
• Allyssa Lambert (West Salem 7th Grade)
• Robert Minard (West Salem 5th Grade)
The Professionals were nominated and won the Gracious Professionalism Award and finished 10th in the robot competition. They were selected to advance to Sectional meet.
Team Gear Up
• Luke Jambois (West Salem 7th Grade)
• Jax Vick (West Salem 7th Grade)
• Carson Vanish (West Salem 7th Grade)
• Drew Hats (West Salem 7th Grade)
• Carter Quackenbush (West Salem 7th Grade)
• John Noelke (West Salem 7th Grade)
• Dane Bohnsack (West Salem 7th Grade)
Team Gear Up was nominated and won the 'Strategy and Innovation Award' and were nominated for one other award.
Team Brains On Time
• Ava Jambois (West Salem 5th Grade)
• Ava Schuster (West Salem 5th Grade)
• Larissa Schockman (West Salem 5th Grade)
• Aliana Hansen (West Salem 5th Grade)
• Sophie Schmitz (5th Northwoods elementary)
• Katie Townsell (West Salem 6th Grade)
• Isabel Kruger (West Salem 6th Grade)
Team Brains On Time were nominated for the Presentation Award and the "Start to Finish" Award. They were selected as an 'on deck' team for sectionals.
Team Sewer Slugs
• Grayson Hunt (Onalaska 4th Grade)
• Mila Safranski (Onalaska 4th Grade)
• Josh Imgrund (Onalaska 4th Grade)
• Ben Zivney (Onalaska 4th Grade)
• Zach Imgrund (Onalaska 6th Grade)
• Julian Safranski (Holmen 6th Grade)
• Nicholas Hink (Holmen 8th Grade)
• Alex Diagle (Holmen 8th Grade)
• Gabby Powell (Holmen 8th Grade)