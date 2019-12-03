Local robotics teams compete in Madison

Six robotic teams from West Salem, Holmen and Onalaska traveled to Madison last month to compete in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Wisconsin Regional Competition.

The robotics season started in August where a theme was announced along with a robot game challenge problem.

Based on the theme, teams are responsible for identifying a problem within the community and a solution to that problem that they present during the competition.

This year’s theme was City Shaper where teams focused on community problems. For example, the Team Gears team focused on building a bridge for walkers and bikers over the La Crosse River on Hwy. 16. Two other groups; Team Power Up and Team Gear Up focused on the crowded parking in downtown West Salem.

They are also responsible for creating a robot using Lego EV3 Mindstorm pieces that will complete missions which earn them points. Teams were judged on their project presentation, robot presentation, core teamwork values and how they competed in the robot game.

Below are the following teams and team members:

Team Power Up

• Brennan Garbers (West Salem 8th Grader)