La Crosse County Warden Dale Hochhausen of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is going to receive a stunning engraved gold watch as part of his honor as being selected Warden of the Year – also known as the Haskell Noyes Efficiency Award Winner.
But the irony is that if there ever was a warden who wasn’t a clock-watcher, it’s Hochhausen.
He’s got rural and urban understandings to go along with his rural and urban service territory.
Community-minded, he’s a walking educator found at nearly every locally organized natural resource event. Safety and regulation expert who works closely with municipal and area elected officials to ensure as much volunteer compliance as possible.
If a warden cannot instruct a class, Warden Dale Hochhausen subs.
Plus, he’s well-liked by just about everybody.
That’s a quick summary of the 11-page nomination submitted by Lt. Tyler Strelow, who heads the Mississippi River Team that includes Hochhausen — a 21-year veteran of the warden service. Accent on service.
Dale has a strong enforcement presence in his area and appropriately balances enforcement efforts between fish and game, recreational vehicles, recreational property, and environmental. “Dale documented over 2,000 patrol contacts throughout the year,” Strelow said.
If that wasn’t enough, there’s this fact. He fulfills a lot of roles.
He serves as a field training officer, academy instructor, background investigator and on the hiring panel. Dale willingly takes on multiple new wardens a year and enjoys being able to train new wardens.
Dale’s commitment to advancing the warden service shows in his interactions with the team and surrounding field wardens as well.
Dale is active as an operator of a remotely operated vehicle and has responded to multiple body recovery efforts. Dale’s willingness to bring the ROV over to the river has added even more value from the DNR into the local communities.
Dale often pilots new initiatives for the DNR, serves on multiple committees, and is an armor.
Dale recognized the continued police radio issues and volunteered to work through the issues on a regional and state level and created the regional template which is now in every warden’s police radio. Dale is available at a moment’s notice to respond to calls for service and to assist other wardens.
Dale participates in nearly all team initiatives and group checks and planned multiple group checks throughout the year. Dale is a leader on his team.
Team members routinely use Dale as a reference for legal questions and guidance on dealing with complex situations. Dale is the point person when it comes to the commercial fish rules on the boundary waters and assisted with the rewrite of the administrative codes to clear up areas of confusion. Dale is routinely contacted by neighboring states of Iowa and Minnesota, as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife as a Wisconsin expert resource.
His outstanding investigatory skills have resulted in cases that run the gamut.
He will receive the award at 7 p.m. June 8 at Pettibone Resort.
