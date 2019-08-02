DECORAH, Iowa—The G-E-T and Melrose-Mindoro High School wrestling team participated in the 2019 Luther College Team Wrestling Camp in Decorah.
The Luther wrestling camps, directed by Luther Head Wrestling Coach Dave Mitchell, have grown into some of the largest and most recognized athletic camps in the Midwest. More than 800 wrestlers from eight-plus states attended the 2019 Luther College Wrestling Camps throughout July, making the series of camps some of the biggest camps in the country.
Drew Foster, NCAA champion wrestler from the University of Northern Iowa, and Lee Fullhart, NCAA champion and four-time All-American from the University of Iowa, served as clinicians for Team Camp II.
Campers at the 2019 camps wrestled 10-plus matches and also participated in team-building activities, and intensive “Train Like a Norseman” sessions. The camp closed with an individual tournament, where tournament champions who went undefeated throughout camp were given a ‘Luther Wrestling Camp Outstanding Wrestler’ singlet.
Jacob Summers, Bryce Burns, Sam Johnson and Logan Shramek members of the Titan wrestling team, earned Wrestler of the Day honors after being nominated by Luther camp coaches Hunter Weaver and Preston Schuelke.
Weaver and Schuelke served as the G-E-T and Melrose-Mindoro Camp coach, providing guidance and coaching for campers throughout camp giving campers quality feedback.
The G-E-T and Melrose-Mindoro wrestling team is coached by Pete Peterson.
Thirteen national championships, 12 NCAA runner-up honors and 98 All-American honors have been earned by Luther student-wrestlers.
