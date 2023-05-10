La Crosse County approved five grants totaling $702,000 to improve stormwater infrastructure in the towns of Onalaska, Campbell, Holland and Farmington. The funding will support projects that mitigate flooding, improve water quality and make community infrastructure more resilient to flooding.

Grant money comes from the county’s Stormwater Infrastructure Grant Program, funded with $2 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation. The program aims to help unincorporated towns and rural areas mitigate increasingly frequent flood events.

The funding is the second round of the program, which last year awarded just under $1.3 million in grant funding.

With local matching funds included, the program has spurred a total of $3.2 million in spending to improve infrastructure across the county.

“This investment will have a long-lasting, positive impact,” said La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse. “It’s also a great example of collaboration to protect homes and public infrastructure from flood risks.”

Examples of work the program will support include increasing culvert sizes, construction of infiltration basins and ditching.

Flood events, which have increased in regularity, can lead to substantial costs for taxpayers when infrastructure needs to be repaired. By improving stormwater infrastructure, the county program aims to reduce that risk.

The county received three conceptual applications, projects that need to be investigated and designed, for grants up to $50,000. They approved two applications for Herman Coulee Road in Farmington and Hidden Valley in the town of Onalaska.

Designed projects, infrastructure proposals that are designed and “shovel-ready,” were eligible for up to $500,000. The county received five designed applications and approved three: Pierce Avenue in Campbell, Eric Avenue in Onalaska and Gaynor Rolling Hills in Holland.

Conceptual applications

Town of Farmington: Herman Coulee Road, $50,000.

Town of Onalaska: Hidden Valley, $50,000.

Designed applications

Town of Campbell: Pierce Avenue, $250,550.

Town of Holland: Gaynor Rolling Hills, $189, 630.

Town of Onalaska: Eric Avenue, $162,000.

Funding for Farmington will address the threat floodwaters have on public roadways. The township will have its engineer design a better stormwater conveyance and treatment to provide stabilization of soils in and around ditches and culverts.

The town of Onalaska’s Hidden Valley project will address severe flooding and damage to residences. Preliminary plans include ditching, stormwater basins and a grassed waterway within a drainage easement.

Campbell’s stormwater project will retrofit a conveyance system along Pierce Avenue that affects about 25 homes.

The objective for the Holland project is to reduce the amount of stormwater ponding on roads and residential properties. The project will consist of ditching, installing culverts and the construction of a dry infiltration basin.

The Eric Avenue project in Onalaska will reduce the amount of stormwater draining through rights-of-way, private property and ponding on roads — which causes impassable roads and safety hazards. The project consists of installing culverts and ditching.

Eligible projects had to be on public land or easements that improve water quality and increase the resiliency of stormwater infrastructure. The program was open to unincorporated parts of the county only.