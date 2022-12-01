Bellin Health and Gundersen complete merger

Today marks a historic day for two well-known health systems in the upper Midwest as Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health have completed their merger of equals and have combined operations.

“Our organizations are coming together with one vision for the future of healthcare in our communities,” said Scott Rathgaber, MD, CEO of the new organization formed by the merger, who previously served as CEO of Gundersen Health System. “I’m excited for our patients and their families, and for how, collectively, we can influence and lead the future of healthcare.”

Coming together allows Bellin and Gundersen to offer access to more resources and a broader network of services that will improve care for the patients and families they serve. Gundersen and Bellin Health have been two of the Upper Midwest’s most trusted, respected health systems, each having served patients in their respective parts of Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa for well over 100 years. Joining together as one system provides patients and communities access to top-tier care at 11 hospitals, more than 100 local clinic locations and access to more than 1,400 providers, ensuring the continued strength of robust local health care that helps patients and communities flourish.

“Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System have a clear purpose for coming together, and we stand for the same things. We are trusted patient advocates in the communities we serve. Our providers and staff are focused on patient and community needs, and we have a united culture that puts people first — including our patients, staff, and our neighbors and community partners,” said Chris Woleske, new organization System Executive Vice President and Regional President of the Bellin Region, who previously served as CEO of Bellin Health.

While the organizations have joined, patients will not notice a difference in their care. “The clinicians and staff patients know and trust will still be at the same locations they are today. The events we support will continue to enrich our communities. And the deep roots we have established in our communities will continue,” Rathgaber said.

The Bellin and Gundersen names, logos, locations, people, and the care patients and communities expect also remains the same.

More information is available at bellin.org and gundersenhealth.org.